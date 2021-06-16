Part 2 of ‘Lupin’: Does Raoul Die in ‘Lupin’?

Lupin Part 2 is finally available on Netflix after a six-month wait. Raoul (Etan Simon) is kidnapped by Hubert Pellegrini’s (Hervé Pierre) villainous henchman Leonard, and the five episodes pick up where Part 1’s cliffhanger left off. But what happened to Raoul?

In Lupin, does Raoul die?

Leonard’s efforts to kill Raoul’s father Assane Diop (Omar Sy) in the Lupin Part 1 finale did not go as planned. However, Assane’s intentions to get him arrested failed.

Leonard managed to elude the French authorities, who eventually let him go after realizing they were looking for the incorrect person in the Louvre heist case.

Assane continued his holiday on the beach of Étretat with his son Raoul and ex-partner Claire, who had been certain of his plan to frame Leonard as the Louvre robber (Ludivine Sagnier).

However, in the show’s final moments, things took a horrifying and unexpected turn.

Unbeknownst to Assane and Claire, spectators watched as the wicked Leonard loaded their boy into a car and drove him away from the seaside.

Assane and Claire are desperately searching for their son in Part 2 of Lupin.

Thankfully, Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), a Lupin-obsessed detective, noticed Leonard driving away with a little kid who matched Raoul’s description.

With the help of Assane, the two track down Leonard and Raoul to an abandoned cottage in the French countryside.

Raoul, thankfully, survives his kidnapped ordeal, but not without some harrowing episodes.

In an attempt to save his son, Leonard was able to entice Assane into the abandoned house.

After a brutal fist, gun, and sword fight that saw Leonard thrown from a window, Assane searched frantically for his son within the house.

However, the entire time it was revealed Raoul was being kept in the boot of a car, which Leonard sets on fire.

Throughout episode six of Lupin, Assane and viewers are convinced Raoul is trapped inside the burning car as his screams for his father ring out.

Thankfully, it is revealed Youseff heard Raoul’s screams just in time and pulled him alive from the car, which had became engulfed in flames.

Assane agonized over the death of his son throughout episode two until Youseff revealed there was nothing and nobody was. This is a condensed version of the information.