Part 2 of How Tokyo Appear in ‘Money Heist’ Season 5

The final season of Money Heist has been released on Netflix, bringing the series to a spectacular climax.

The Professor (lvaro Morte) and his fellow thieves attempt to execute their theft at the Bank of Spain in the new episodes.

Tokyo, who died in the first half of the fifth season, was one character whose fate remained uncertain.

The Washington Newsday can tell you more about how the character, played by rsula Corberó, is still alive and well in the Spanish crime thriller.

**Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 5 Part 2 of Money Heist**

Tokyo has been the series’ narrator since its inception in 2017, despite her unreliability in the job as a result of her convoluted interpretation of events.

Tokyo was killed in Season 5 Part 1 during an invasion by Special Forces, which led to her blowing herself up and killing several of them.

Despite the fact that she is no longer living, the character remains the narrator in Part 2, and she mentions in the first episode that she is speaking from beyond the grave.

Tokyo refers to herself as still being a member of the gang while events unfold in her narrations, implying that she is witnessing them in real time and experiencing the same feelings they are.

In spirit, it was there.

Tokyo bids Rio (Miguel Herrán) a tearful farewell in a poignant scene from the first episode. Rio can sense Tokyo’s soul in the room where she died.

She stays in the physical world for the time being and assures him that she is no longer in pain, while Rio assures her spirit that a door in his heart will always be open to her.

Tokyo informed him during the theft at the Royal Mint of Spain in seasons 1 and 2, that her mother made up a narrative about how she might access the land of fairies through a small chalk-drawn door on the wall.

In Episode 3, Stockholm (Esther Acebo), who is suffering from PTSD after shooting Arturo Román, hears Tokyo’s voice (Enrique Arce).

Tokyo informs Stockholm that she is in the service lift, and when one of the Special Forces’ remaining members will be found. This is a condensed version of the information.