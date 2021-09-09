Part 1 of All the ‘Money Heist’ Characters Who Die in Season 5

The first half of La Casa de Papel’s fifth and final season is now available on Netflix, and the show is just as high-octane as ever.

It also has no qualms about killing off key characters. Fan favorites including Nairobi (Alba Flores), Oslo (Roberto Garca), and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) have died in previous seasons, and other members of the group will perish in Season 5.

A significant antagonist of the crew is also cast into doubt in the first half of the season. Though he appears to be dead by the end of the first half of Money Heist Part 5, this is the type of drama that loves to make us believe characters have died when they haven’t.

Apart from that, here’s a list of everyone who appears to have died by the end of the most recent episodes of La Casa de Papel.

In Money Heist Season 5, Part 1, who dies?

Tokyo

Money Heist reveals it isn’t messing around as it appears to kill off its primary character. Tokyo (rsula Corberó) dies after five seasons as our main (though unreliable) narrator after surviving many assassination attempts.

But not before displaying a Rasputin-like refusal to die — and slaughtering a large number of military personnel.

The gang chooses to separate up in the Bank of Spain, which leads to Tokyo’s death. Tokyo, Manila (Belén Cuesta), and Denver (Jaime Lorente) end up together, but Tokyo is shot in the arms and legs while attempting to protect the trio.

Manila and Denver abandon her behind when the only way to get out from the military is to work as a dumb waiter. Faced with certain death, she strives to eliminate as many adversaries as possible at the same time, initially by shooting them. The investigators discovered she was lying on four grenades that took them all out after she appeared to have been shot down.

Gandía

At the end of Season 4, the chief of security at the Bank of Spain (José Manuel Poga) just avoids getting knocked out by the crew as they were out for Nairobi vengeance.

