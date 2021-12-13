Park So-dam, star of the film “Parasite,” is diagnosed with cancer and undergoes surgery.

According to a statement from her agency, Park So-dam underwent surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The 30-year-old screen diva has withdrawn from promotional responsibilities for her new film, Special Cargo, after obtaining the diagnosis during a routine health examination, according to a statement posted by Artist Company on Monday.

According to the Manila Bulletin, the agency added, “As the long-awaited Special Cargo is about to be published, actress Park So-dam is also very regretful for not being able to be among the fans who have waited and supported them.”

In a statement, the agency stated that the South Korean actress remains committed to the release of Special Cargo.

“Thank you again to everyone who supports Special Cargo and actor Park So-dam, as well as the Special Cargo cast and crew who are working together to overcome challenging conditions.”

“Park So-dam will concentrate on her recuperation so that she can greet you with a healthy image in the future,” the statement ended. “Artist Company, her agency, will also do everything possible to assist the actor in regaining her health.”

Papillary thyroid cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), is a “cancer that develops in the follicular cells of the thyroid and expands in little finger-like structures.” It grows slowly, affects more women than males, and appears frequently before the age of 45. Thyroid cancer of this sort is the most frequent.” Park gained to stardom after the release of her 2015 films The Silenced and The Priests, but her part in the critically acclaimed 2019 South Korean film Parasite, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture, rocketed her to international fame.

The Academy Award for Bong Joon-film ho’s was the first time a non-English language film has won the prestigious award, a move that was criticized by then-President Donald Trump, who claimed he hadn’t seen the film.

Park discussed how the success of the comic thriller affected her life in an interview with Time, which was published in September 2020.

“It was an experience that instilled in me a deep respect for Korean culture and art,” she remarked. “And it’s become because that memory is so indelible. This is a condensed version of the information.