Paris Jackson claims that she suffered from hallucinations and paranoia as a result of paparazzi attention when she was younger.

Paris Jackson has said that she has suffered from hallucinations and paranoia as a result of frequent paparazzi attention since she was a child.

In an appearance of the discussion show Red Table Talk, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson discussed the consequences of being scrutinized.

“I get auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and terrible paranoia and have been going to therapy for a variety of things but that included,” Jackson told Willow Smith in a one-on-one interview.

She said, “I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and cringe in fear.” “I believe it is typical PTSD.”

The 23-year-old model went on to say that one way she keeps her privacy is by having visitors sign non-disclosure agreements.

Jackson’s revelations are expected to air on June 16 as part of an upcoming episode of the Facebook series.

Smith explains on the broadcast that the two met on the set of her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s television show Hawthorne.

Smith, who is the daughter of Hollywood actor Will Smith, said the two bonded over their common experience of having parents in the spotlight.

Jackson also mentioned how she has relied on her brothers Prince and Prince Michael II along her path of self-discovery, particularly in regards to her sexuality, during their sit-down interview.

Her siblings, she said, have always been “very supportive.” In an effort to connect with her, Prince went so far as to join a high school student group that brings together LGBTQ+ and allied students, according to Jackson.

She stated, “Not many individuals can say they have siblings who support them like that.”

The singer has stated that her father has always been supportive of her sexuality when she was a child.

In an episode of her Facebook series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn she explained that the “Thriller” hitmaker “caught on pretty quick.”

“I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend,’” she revealed.

Jackson added that despite being around the age of 8 at the time she was “very lucky to have that, especially so young.”

