Paris Hilton’s ‘Cooking With Paris’: How Does She Know Her Celebrity Friends and Guests?

Paris Hilton is joined in the kitchen by a slew of famous pals in her new Netflix show Cooking With Paris.

They cook different dishes together from her bejeweled recipe book before sitting down to eat in Hilton’s lavishly adorned home.

However, how does the heiress know which celebrities she allows into her crib?

Kim Kardashian is a well-known reality television star

Long-time friend Kim Kardashian, 40, assists Hilton, 40, with breakfast food in the first episode of the show.

Their relationship, however tumultuous at times, has a long history. “We’ve known each other since we were small girls, and we’ve always been friends,” Hilton told Yahoo Style.

As Hilton’s celebrity grew in the 1990s, Kardashian began working as his personal assistant. Kardashian made an appearance on Hilton’s show, The Simple Life, co-starring Nicole Richie, before landing her own big break in reality TV.

To be noticed, we’d go anywhere and everywhere. We knew where to go, who to see, and how to get a story written about you.

Kardashian was organizing people’s closets at the time, and she appeared to rummage through Hilton’s in her cameo.

The couple began to be photographed together more regularly in 2006, as they spent more time partying and courting paparazzi attention.

“We’d go anywhere and everywhere just to be seen,” Kardashian revealed in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone. We knew where to go, who to see, and how to get a story written about you.

"All you had to do was go to this restaurant or party and talk about it.