Paris Hilton Teases a Three-Day Wedding With Ten Outfit Changes.

When Paris Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum tie the knot, she has indicated that it would be a magnificent occasion.

Reum proposed to Hilton, a popular DJ and businesswoman, in February, just days before their 40th birthdays, and they’ve been busy arranging their wedding ever since.

Hilton shared her plans to make her walk down the aisle an event to remember during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

“Everything is in the works. “It’s quite stressful,” Hilton admitted before Jimmy Fallon, the show’s presenter, inquired if she had had chosen a gown for the wedding.

“Yes, that’s pretty much the only thing that’s been done,” Hilton joked before adding. “It’s a lot, but I’m definitely not a bridezilla.”

When Fallon questioned if she planned to be the DJ at her own wedding, Hilton admitted that she had much grander ideas, saying, “I’ll absolutely get a DJ, because it’s too much.” We’ll also have a band. It’ll be a three-day event, so there’ll be a lot going on.”

Hilton went on to say that she would be wearing “a lot of outfits, possibly ten—I enjoy wardrobe changes” throughout the event.

Reum, with whom she has been in a romantic connection for two years, will most likely not follow suit because he isn’t “as high maintenance as I am,” she added.

Hilton and Reum are chronicling their plans and big day for a Peacock series called Paris In Love, which adds to the stress of the wedding.

Hilton told Fallon about her decision to broadcast the event, saying, “I really feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it concluded in a way that was fantastic.” But I just wanted my fans to know that I found my Prince Charming and had a wonderful, fairy-tale ending.”

Hilton stated of Reum in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve never been with someone that loves and supports me so much, and raises me up, and isn’t afraid.” “[He] is both my best friend and my prince charming.”

She also stated that one of her cherished pets will be joining them. This is a condensed version of the information.