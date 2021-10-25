Paris Hilton intends to expose the ‘dark secrets’ of troubled teen schools.

According to The Washington Newsday, Paris Hilton is working on a new podcast that will expose the “dark realities” of so-called troublesome kid schools.

Hilton’s and other survivors’ experiences at Provo Canyon School in Utah, a boarding school for so-called problematic youths, will be the basis for the film Trapped in Treatment. The podcast will “reveal the dark secrets and controversial procedures” at similar facilities, according to the description.

According to the National Youth Rights Association, tens of thousands of young people are sent to communal care facilities, sometimes known as boot camps, to change their conduct.

Last year, the hotel heiress and influencer documented her alleged mistreatment at the facility, which is still open, in a YouTube documentary titled This Is Paris Hilton. Hilton described being beaten, spat on, deprived of sleep, and confined to a single cell.

“Thousands of survivors like me have shared their tales this past year, helping to bring into public view what so many of us have locked up,” Hilton said in a statement introducing the new podcast to The Washington Newsday.

“Provo Canyon School will no longer be able to hide behind the cruelty they’ve perpetrated on survivors.” I’m ecstatic to be a part of the Trapped in Treatment team, and I can’t wait to take you on this audio adventure.” A representative from the school has been contacted for comment. Following the original allegations, a PCS spokeswoman informed The New York Times that the organization does not “condone or advocate any sort of abuse,” and that any alleged or suspected abuse is immediately reported to state regulatory authorities, law enforcement, and Child Protective Services.

Hilton, who is now 40 years old, recently spoke out in support of legislation that would establish a bill of rights for teenagers in congregate care facilities.

“We carried our message to Washington, D.C. last week to raise awareness of The Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which would provide a Bill of Rights to all adolescents in residential settings and promote openness in the business,” Hilton told The Washington Newsday.

“Our democracy’s leaders eagerly supported our cause, and I look forward to continuing to uplift tales through the podcast medium and fighting this industry on a national level.”

Hilton has become a renowned activist for more since first expressing her experience.