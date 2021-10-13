Parents swear by these 11 baby products to help with sleepless nights.

Getting your kid to sleep through the night is one of the most difficult tasks many parents undertake.

If your child gets a good night’s sleep, it’s likely that you will as well.

There are a plethora of items on the market that claim to help newborns sleep better, but which ones are genuinely worth it?

Parents love and swear by 11 cult products, according to Washington Newsday.

Munchkin Lulla-Vibe Vibrating Mattress PadThis vibrating mattress pad is wonderful for bedtime or nap time, and it’s portable, so it’s ideal for when you’re on the road.

It has two speeds and turns off gradually after 30 minutes so your baby isn’t startled.

The cost is £28.72.

Walmart2 is the place to go. Honey Bear Baby Sleep Soother by Berest This bear is suitable from birth and can play a variety of soothing noises to help your baby sleep, including lullabies, white noise, rainfall, and a heartbeat to simulate being in the womb.

It has a cry sensor that detects your baby moving and activates the calming noises to help them go asleep again.

A timer may be set for the bear, and there is a soft night light in the bear’s stomach.

$32.99 price

Baby Merlin’s Cotton Magic Sleepsuit is available on Amazon3.

This sleepsuit was devised by a mother of four for newborns transitioning from swaddling and is a pediatric physical sleepsuit to help them feel secure in their crib.

In one Amazon review, one parent described it as “miracle,” while another stated that their kid slept for six hours straight the first night they used it.

Cost: £39.95

Purchase from Amazon4. Smart Sleeper Bassinet by SNOO The SNOO is the only bed that meets the American Academy of Pediatrics’ back sleeping recommendation, according to Dr. Harvey Karp, a physician and author of The Happiest Baby on the Block.

When your baby fusses, the smart bed gently rocks them back to sleep and protects them from rolling into dangerous sleeping positions.

It’s operated by an app that also provides thorough reports on your baby’s sleeping patterns.

“I can’t believe how much easier it makes life, I’m actually sad I didn’t have it sooner,” one parent commented in a review.

The cost is $1,595.00.

