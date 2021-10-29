Parents in North Carolina are outraged at a middle school art project depicting a sexual act.

According to local news station WSOC-TV, sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School were given an assignment to research work by artist Kara Walker that showed a sexual act.

Parents told the news organization that the task was improper for the youngsters, with one parent expressing her surprise.

“I was taken aback. I didn’t think it was necessary for me to research what my child was learning in art class “Samantha Davis, a parent at the school, said WSOC-TV.

Davis claimed she discovered the artwork after looking over her daughter’s projects and learning that the students in the class, including her daughter, were studying the artist.

“I believe the topic is appropriate for college students and adults. I don’t think this artist or what she portrays is acceptable for middle school students to see “According to WSOC-TV, Davis stated.

“It’s good to just pull it,” she continued, “but it shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”

The artwork was apparently removed off the school district’s website, and the middle school principal responded to the parents’ complaints in a letter.

“While the instructor is on maternity leave, it was brought to my attention that some unsuitable artist images were mistakenly included in a 6th-grade painting session. I collaborated with the art instructor to remove the images off the CANVAS platform “According to WSOC-TV, the principal of Kennedy Middle School stated in a letter issued to parents.

The principal also promised parents that all digital materials, including photos and links, will be thoroughly verified before being used in the classroom.

The school district and Kennedy Middle School were contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

This week, a couple incidences in which North Carolina school instructors were chastised occurred. Two mothers of Piedmont Community Charter high school students alleged on Wednesday that a teacher told their boys not to speak Spanish to each other.

The Gastonia campus teacher is said to have stopped the two pupils in the hallway and chastised one of them for not speaking English.

