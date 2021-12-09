Parents are still hesitant to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite the federal government’s recent clearance of COVID-19 vaccinations, parents are still hesitant to get their children vaccinated.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) announced the findings of a study it conducted to measure parents’ attitudes toward vaccinations for their children on Thursday. Overall, it was discovered that parents were still wary of the vaccine or required additional information, particularly for younger children.

Parents’ sentiments toward immunizing their children gradually improved between April and September 2021, before plateauing in November, according to the findings. Parents of children aged 12 to 17 stated that they had vaccinated their children or would “immediately” do so.

In this group, however, 30% of parents indicated they would “definitely not” get their child vaccinated, while 4% said they would only do so if it was forced. Notably, the percentage of parents who claimed they would not vaccinate their teenager increased from 20% in July to 30% in November.

Parents were often more hesitant when it came to younger children aged 5 to 11. In November, when vaccines for young children were approved by the FDA, 16 percent of polled parents indicated their child had been vaccinated, and 13% said they would do so in the future.

Twenty-nine percent stated they would not vaccinate their child, while the parents who said they would “wait and see” before making a vaccination decision made up the largest single group. They accounted for almost 32% of all respondents.

Some of this hesitancy can be explained by the fact that vaccines for younger children were only recently licensed. However, the FDA’s approval for usage has done little to persuade the hesitant or those who are vehemently opposed to immunizations to change their beliefs.

The reasons why parents are suspicious about the vaccine have been contested for a long time, but the KFF discovered that the most common cause is an expressed desire to learn more. The biggest reason for their reluctance was a lack of information or the need to do more research, according to 18% of parents of children aged 5 to 11 and 17% of parents of children aged 12 to 17. Side effects in their children were the second most mentioned reason, with 14 percent of 5-11 year olds concerned, but only 8% of those aged 12-17.

