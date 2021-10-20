Panic ensues when a rat snake emerges from a clothing donation bin.

Early Monday evening, a snake was spotted on the streets of Kirkcaldy, Scotland, causing bewilderment and anxiety.

The snake, later identified as a rat snake, was photographed on a clothing donation bin, according to a post on the Fife Jammer Locations Facebook group.

The message drew a lot of attention from Facebook users. Some speculated on the snake’s species, while others expressed worry over its well-being, and yet others stated that they would have been terrified if they had seen it in person.

Officers were notified of a snake sighted in the vicinity just after 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“A short while later, officers safely rescued the animal, and the Scottish SPCA was notified,” the spokeswoman wrote in an emailed statement to The Washington Newsday.

The snake was pleasant, well-handled, and was likely someone’s pet at one point, according to Kristy Morrison, senior communications and engagement officer at the Scottish SPCA. She explained that the group responds to reports of wandering snakes on a regular basis. The organization received four calls in all regarding the event, including one from the police requesting that they pick up the snake.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Scottish SPCA inspector Nicola Liddell stated, “Snakes are fairly infamous for being escape artists and may locate microscopic holes in their enclosure to crawl through.” “The snake will now be held for seven days in one of our animal rescue and rehoming centers, giving the animal’s owner the opportunity to reclaim their pet. The snake will be rehomed if no one comes forward.” No one has come forward to claim the snake, Morrison said to The Washington Newsday.

Rat snakes can be found in North America, Europe, and Asia east of the Philippines, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Rat snakes come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be found in a variety of environments.

“They chase rodents and mice and kill them through constriction,” according to a Britannica article about the snake. This is a condensed version of the information.