Pandemic Accelerated or Solved in the Cinema Deserts? | Opinion

I just sat among 6,000 (mainly) strangers at my first indoor movie viewing in over a year.

This Time This Place, a new Dave Chappelle documentary, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors flocked to Radio City Music Hall to hear Dave Chappelle’s stand-up comedy event and its influence on the little community of Yellow Springs, Ohio, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Every aspect of our lives was altered by the pandemic. One of the most significant effects was, unsurprisingly, our incapacity to gather. This meant no more movie theaters for those of us who enjoy movies. During the epidemic, not being able to see a movie at a real movie theater was the least of our worries, but the lack of that option reflected something far bigger: a loss of “the normal.”

The pandemic placed into perspective the importance of cinematic experiences for those of us who had been lucky enough to see arthouse and indie films in local theaters. However, the absence of this experience highlighted another loss in the cinema industry that has long been unmet: theater deserts.

What is Happening to Movie Theaters?

The popularity of streaming services has increased, as have movie ticket prices, and the number of movie theaters in the United States has decreased substantially in recent decades, from approximately 8,000 in the 1990s to slightly under 5,800 in 2020. After seeking to expand beyond Austin, Texas, the Arclight closed in Los Angeles and the Alamo Drafthouse filed for bankruptcy. COVID just amplified a tendency that was already well established.

The perceived economic importance of a region’s population determines the location of a movie theater. Both independent and megaplex theaters are more readily available in suburban and wealthy areas. Despite this, going to the movies remains one of the most cost-effective kinds of entertainment for everyone.

The craft of storytelling has perhaps never been better or more necessary than now, when content consumption is at an all-time high. Simultaneously, after a year of separation, there is an unquenchable longing to reunite. All of this raises the question of how theatrical distribution will adapt to these changes and demands.

So, what exactly are cinematic deserts?

A cinema desert is a densely populated area that is underserved by movie theaters. This is a condensed version of the information.