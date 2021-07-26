Packing Lunches for Her Children: A Mom-of-Ten Shares Her Impressive Morning Routine

As this viral video of a mother-of-ten cooking lunches for her children early in the morning demonstrates, not all super heroes wear capes.

Alicia Dougherty, also known as doughtertydozen on TikTok, is the mother of ten children, six of whom are adopted.

They all live in Pittsford, New York, with her husband Josh Dougherty.

However, with ten children, she has get up early to prepare ten lunches, which she demonstrated on the app on July 23.

We can see Dougherty in her kitchen preparing the meals in the sped-up film set to Dolly Parton’s 1980s hit song “9 to 5.”

“5 AM for a mom of ten,” reads text overlaid on the video, which can be seen here.

She appears to be separating vitamins into small pots for the kids first, then putting out 20 slices of bread and making 10 sandwiches with jam or ham and mayonnaise.

She then begins packing ten labeled lunches with snacks and sandwiches, as well as apple slices and small muffins for the kids to enjoy.

@doughertydozen

Who knows how long this took in reality? #LargeFamilyLiving #10kids #9to5

Ruby’s original sound

“Who anyone guess how long this truly took?” Dougherty wrote as a caption to her remarkable morning regimen. #LargeFamilyLiving #10kids #9to5

The video has earned over 1.6 million likes and has been viewed by 14.1 million people.

Many individuals expressed their opinions on the mother’s work in the comments area.

AbominationRoll, a TikTok user, joked, “The video is not sped up she is truly moving that quickly.”

“Why is she getting dragged for not making the kids help?” another individual, Kayleerzz, wondered. It’s chaos in a kitchen with ten kids trying to cook.”

“I don’t think I remember her asking for your input on how many kids she has,” Paige Lee typed.

“Some of you forget that having 1-3 children wasn’t always the norm.

“It’s typical for people to have large families, and there’s nothing wrong with that as long as she can maintain them.”

“I guess y’all forget that adoption and fostering exist…” said Da Kid.

“I know this isn’t a serious or sentimental post,” Brian Wayne Johnson continued. This is a condensed version of the information.