Pablo Escobar Returns to Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ but Not in the Way You Might Expect.

Because of its concentration on the notorious Pablo Escobar, Narcos became an international phenomenon.

Wagner Moura played Escobar for the first two seasons of the Netflix crime thriller, which followed the famed drug lord’s rise and demise in the Colombian drug trade, with Season 3 focused on his successors in the Cali cartel.

Given that Season 2 ended with Escobar’s death, Moura’s future in the franchise appeared to be over, but he has returned again for the spin-off Narcos: Mexico, first in Season 1 and now in Season 3.

When Moura first began to develop his drug empire in Mexico in Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico, he had an emotional conversation with Diego Luna’s Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo.

Fans will be happy to learn that the actor will return for Season 3, but not in the way they expect.

In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, how does Wagner Moura make a comeback?

Escobar was killed by authorities in 1993, and his death coincides with the events shown in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico.

The season includes a scenario in which Moura’s Escobar is pursued, but that isn’t how the actor returns to the saga.

Moura directs two episodes of Narcos: Mexico Season 3: “Los Juniors” (episode 3) and “GDL” (episode 4).

Carlo Bernard, the showrunner, spoke with The Washington Newsday about Moura’s return, as well as the return of numerous other fan favorites, including Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo (Joaqun Coso).

“Knowing it was our final season and knowing that certain characters, whether it’s Pacho Herrera who’s been in every season of the show or José [Mara Yazpik, who plays Amado Carrillo Fuentes] who started out in Colombia and has emerged in a larger role in Mexico, I think it was definitely something we wanted to acknowledge and include the family of the show,” he said.

“Of course, we had Wagner Moura, who portrayed Escobar, and he directed two episodes for us, and I think that contributed to the specialness and bittersweetness of the season, because it had this homecoming vibe to it, you know?”

“It was great to be able to write and include those characters.” This is a condensed version of the information.