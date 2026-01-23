Ozempic and Mounjaro Weight-Loss Drugs: Benefits, Side Effects, and Long-Term Impact

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, initially developed for Type 2 diabetes, have gained widespread attention for their ability to help users shed pounds. However, recent research reveals a concerning trend for those who stop using these medications: weight is regained much faster compared to traditional weight loss methods.

Rapid Weight Regain After Stopping Injections

While these medications, which mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), help users feel fuller for longer by slowing stomach emptying, their effectiveness is temporary. In clinical trials, users typically lost an average of 14 pounds (6.4 kg) after 10 months on Ozempic. However, a study by the University of Oxford has shown that people who cease the injections tend to regain the weight within 20 months—nearly four times faster than those who rely on conventional methods such as diet and exercise.

In addition to rapid weight regain, users also lose improvements in blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure once they stop taking the drug, leaving them at square one in their weight management journey.

Side Effects and Health Risks

Despite the benefits, these drugs come with a range of side effects. The most common include gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and constipation. However, more serious complications like pancreatitis, gallstones, and even bone fractures have been reported. Additionally, some users experience dizziness, headaches, and an increased heart rate.

Harvard Medical School recommends managing nausea with small meals like crackers or ginger-based food, staying hydrated, and avoiding dairy. But there are also rare but serious risks, including pancreatitis and thyroid cancer. Experts advise starting with lower doses to minimize these risks.

Another concern is the potential for nutrient deficiencies and muscle loss, particularly when using these drugs for prolonged periods. Patients are also warned about the dangers of obtaining the medications from unverified sources, as counterfeit products have been found to pose serious health threats.

Interestingly, about one-fifth of people using GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic have reported experiencing sulfur-smelling burps, a result that could be linked to bacteria in the digestive tract. This phenomenon has sparked curiosity among medical professionals but remains poorly understood.

Emerging data from University College London and the University of Cambridge further highlights the dangers associated with GLP-1 drugs. Researchers caution that these drugs, particularly when combined with other diabetes treatments, can increase the risk of hypoglycemia and lead to cardiovascular complications.

The growing popularity of these drugs is evident, with an estimated 1.6 million adults in the UK using Ozempic, Mounjaro, or similar treatments to aid weight loss. Despite their potential, experts stress the importance of careful monitoring and responsible usage to avoid serious health consequences.