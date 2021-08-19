Owner says OxyContin producer tried to find the “right balance” to make the drug difficult to tamper with.

According to the Associated Press, a member of the Sackler family, the owners of the Purdue Pharma empire at the center of a legal saga over their handling of the opioid OxyContin, told a court on Thursday that the company hoped to gain control of a growing addiction crisis by pushing a new version of the drug.

Mortimer D.A. Sackler, speaking via videoconference, stated the new formulation was more difficult to alter with for a speedier high via injection or crushing and snorting the medication.

“Growing the market share of abuse-deterrent opioids was vital to the board because we felt and were informed repeatedly by management that abuse-deterrent opioids saved lives,” Sackler said.

The affluent pharmaceutical family made their third appearance in court to testify about whether a judge should allow Purdue Pharma to reorganize into a firm without the Sacklers.

The Maryland Assistant Attorney General is constructing a case based on the assumption that the Sackler family is to blame for the epidemic of opioid addiction affecting the state.

“Are you claiming it’s for humanitarian reasons?” Sackler’s claim drew a response from Brian Edmunds.

“I wouldn’t describe it that way,” Sackler added, “but we were constantly trying to do the right thing, find the proper balance.”

Sackler was on Purdue’s board of directors for more than two decades and was a vice president at one point, though he claimed he had no official obligations in that position.

For a faster high, the substance was modified to make it tougher to crush for snorting or injecting. However, overdoses only increased after it was implemented, with the majority of new deaths first attributed to heroin and more recently to illicitly made fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Since 2000, more than 500,000 deaths in the United States have been related to opioid overdoses.

It was the third day in a row that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain of White Plains, New York, heard testimony from a member of the Sackler family, which has long preferred to keep its commercial activities out of the spotlight.

On Tuesday, David Sackler testified that as part of the deal, family members would donate $4.5 billion in cash and ownership of a charity fund only if one was established.