Owner is inspired to take swimming lessons after seeing his cat’s impressive swimming abilities.

Cats aren’t known for their swimming abilities, but one feline has defied the odds, much to the joy of TikTok users.

A cat can be seen swimming in the sea with its owner in a video tweeted by @alyaaamran.

Since it was posted in early September, the video, which can be viewed here, has received 2.6 million views.

The footage was reportedly shot in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson, on the country’s west coast, according to Malaysian news outlets The Sun Daily and mStar.

The cat in the film is a male named Mei who belongs to Siti Nur Najihah Azman Shah, a 24-year-old lady who also appears in the video.

Mei has always been brave with water, according to Siti, and occasionally keeps her company in the bathroom when she showers.

However, she only discovered her cat’s excellent swimming abilities after a vacation to the beach last December, when Mei decided to go for a swim, much to her surprise.

Since then, Mei has progressed to deeper waters, but her owner is cautious to take her any further.

“I can’t swim,” Siti said to mStar. “I only swim in waist-deep water when I go to the beach. To the beach, I always pack a swimming float.”

However, she hopes to change that soon after being encouraged to take up swimming lessons by her cat’s efforts.

The TikTok audience was wowed as well. “Gonna send my cat to swimming class now,” wrote Kim thee stallion, while redmugbean said, “cat swim better than me.”

“This cat is on another level,” Daniel Haqiem stated. “My cat can’t even touch a drop of water,” Leannanina added.

Many cat owners have questioned why so many cats despise water.

“Cats groom themselves with constant frequent licking, and this prevents skin oils from building up on their fur,” zoologist and science educator Luis Villazon wrote in BBC Science Focus Magazine.

“A cat’s coat is fluffier and less waterproof as a result of this. This is a condensed version of the information.