Overturned truck spills over 5,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate, forcing highway closure in California.

California officials shut down State Route 198 after an overturned truck spilled over 5,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate.

“#ParsonsIncident,” the Fresno County Fire Protection Unit tweeted on Wednesday. Hazardous materials have spilled on Highway 198 near Parsons Road, and firefighters are on the scene. One semi-truck hauling 5,500 pounds of ammonium nitrate veered off the road.”

“Hwy 198 closed in both directions,” the message continued.

The event happened around 9:15 a.m. local time this morning, according to KFSN-TV in Fresno, California.

California Highway Patrol authorities have requested a hazmat unit to assist with the chemical spill, according to a public information officer for the Fresno County Fire Protection Unit, although they expect a two-hour delay.

According to the public information officer, it is yet unknown how the truck overturned and spilled the chemicals.

It’s unclear how long the route will be stopped while officials wait for the hazmat crew to arrive.

The California Highway Patrol in Fresno was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical that is commonly found in fertilizers but can also be used as an explosive, according to the National Institute of Health library of medicine.

This isn’t the first time a truck carrying ammonium nitrate has collided with another vehicle.

In Dawson County, Georgia, a truck carrying 6,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate overturned in 2019. In an interview with WXIA-TV in 2019, Dawson County Fire and EMA Director Danny Thompson stated that officials did not expect the ammonium nitrate would ignite or explode because no other chemicals were reacting with it.

“I know there’s been a lot of buzz on social media about how awesome it is. Because it’s highly safe in shipping and general use, this chemical has been used in place of dynamite for about the last 15-20 years,” Thompson told WXIA-TV in 2019.

Highway 53 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was closed for over eight hours in July 2020 when a truck carrying over 20,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate and 300 gallons of fuel overturned. The chemical spill caused local officials to order residents to stay close, according to WQOW news in Eau Claire. This is a condensed version of the information.