Over the Fourth of July Weekend, a COVID outbreak forces a Missouri hospital to borrow ventilators.

According to the Associated Press, a surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, mostly due to the Delta variety and a poor vaccination coverage, forced one hospital to borrow ventilators over the Fourth of July weekend and appeal for help from respiratory therapists on social media.

A newly constituted government “surge response team” arrived to assist in the suppression of the outbreak in Springfield, which has been heavily impacted.

Vice president of clinical services at Cox South, Ashley Kimberling Casad, said she had hoped the number of cases would drop, but nearly all of the virus samples the hospital has sent to be examined are the Delta variant.

As she prepared to return from maternity leave, Casad said she believed it would be manageable after reviewing the case figures from May.

“When I returned from maternity leave, I truly believed that COVID would be gone, but that it would be so manageable. Then it started increasing all of a sudden,” she explained.

A ticker-tape parade was held in New York on Wednesday to honor the health-care workers and others who helped the city get through COVID-19’s darkest days.

The split-screen visuals could be a preview of what public health experts predict for the United States in the coming months: general progress against the coronavirus, but local outbreaks in areas where vaccination rates are low.

“We have a lot to be thankful for because we are well on our journey to recovery. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who rode on a parade float with hospital personnel through the Canyon of Heroes, the skyscraper-lined length of Broadway where astronauts, returning warriors, and championship sports teams are feted, proclaimed, “We have a lot to celebrate.”

Cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have all decreased dramatically in Northeastern states as the COVID-19 vaccination has gained widespread recognition. Vermont has had new case numbers in the single digits for the past 26 days. Every death in Maryland in June, according to the governor’s office, was due to an unvaccinated person. New York City has gone days without a death on a regular basis.

