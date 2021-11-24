Over the COVID Vaccine Mandate, Steve Burton leaves ‘General Hospital.’

Steve Burton has disclosed that his position as Jason Morgan on General Hospital has been terminated due to his failure to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 51-year-old actor, who has been a part of the long-running ABC daytime drama since 1991, announced his departure from the show on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

In a video post, he said, “I know there’s been a lot of speculations and conjecture about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally.” “Unfortunately, due to the vaccine obligation, General Hospital has released me.” “I applied for medical and religious exemptions, but they were both denied.” He said, “Which, you know, hurts.” “However, to me, this is also about personal liberty. I don’t believe anyone should lose their job as a result of this.

“However, you already know who I am. I’ll be grateful for my experience at General Hospital for the rest of my life. I grew up there, and I grew up with some of you, so I’ll be eternally thankful.” Burton expressed hope about his future despite his opposition to the vaccine requirement, revealing that he hasn’t ruled out returning to the soap, which he re-joined in 2017 following a stint on The Young and the Restless.

“I believe that when one door shuts, it opens several others.” In the video, he continues, “That’s always been my perspective.” “As a result, I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

“Perhaps, if these regulations are abolished, I’ll be able to return and finish my career as Jason Morgan one day.” That would be a privilege. And if not, I’m going to accept this incredible opportunity, move forward, and be eternally thankful.” “I gotta say that I am forever grateful for your love and support over the years,” Burton said, dedicating a special message of thanks to his admirers. It means a great deal to me. So, thank you very much.

“I’m not sure when my last episode aired.” It could have already aired, or it could happen tomorrow or the next day. I’m not certain. But I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving.” A representative from General Hospital has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Burton’s departure comes after a few weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.