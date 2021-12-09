Over Jussie Smollett’s tip-off testimony, Don Lemon is facing ‘ethical questions.’

After it was stated in court that CNN anchor Don Lemon had advised Jussie Smollett about the police investigation into his alleged racist and homophobic attack, he is facing “ethical problems.”

Smollett, the former Empire actor, is presently awaiting the jury’s decision after facing charges that he orchestrated his own alleged attack by two men on the streets of Chicago in 2019, during which he claimed a noose was tied around his neck.

Smollett said in court earlier this week that Lemon sent him a message telling him that the Chicago Police Department did not accept his account of what happened on the night in question.

The assertion provoked outrage among famous conservative pundits, with some calling for Lemon to be fired by CNN and others questioning the legality of his actions.

Legal experts have said that if Lemon did, in fact, send such a letter to Smollett, it would not suggest any illegal behavior on his part—though there could be other problems.

“If these same facts had transpired in California, I would not see any criminal accountability for Don Lemon telling Jussie that the cops didn’t believe him,” said Marc Pelta, a San Francisco-based attorney-at-law.

“Is there a clause in Lemon’s CNN contract that prevents him from disclosing such details about a developing story with the subject of the investigation? Was Lemon attempting to assist Smollett in the same way that [Chris] Cuomo attempted to assist his ex-governor brother?” This could be as simple as one buddy looking out for another, but it could also result in civil liability, depending on the conditions of the contract and which jurisdiction’s law applies to such matters.

“I’m not sure where Lemon signed the contract or even to which jurisdiction the terms of the contract would apply. There are a few key questions that remain unsolved.” Smollett is accused of paying the Osundairo brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo, $3,500 to assist fake the claimed attack. The actor’s defense team has accused the siblings of requesting $1 million apiece in exchange for not testifying that the purported attack was a fabrication.

The Reasons for Contact

With Smollett’s version of events on the night in question under scrutiny, This is a condensed version of the information.