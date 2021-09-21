Over a payment dispute, a video shows a contractor destroying his own work with a sledgehammer.

An irate contractor in Colorado destroys his own work with a sledgehammer, according to a video circulating on Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout. It was allegedly owing to a financial issue with the homeowners, according to the contractor.

The man is heard saying in the video, “We put weeks into this, thousands of dollars into this.” The woman who was filming the video said, “Sir, I understand.” She then requests that he “please stop” ruining the freshly tiled shower.

The man inquires, “Is someone going to pay me?” The woman can be heard telling the man, “Sir, I’m just asking you to stop, it’s not your house to demolish,” as he begins to sledgehammer more of the shower.

“This is my property,” says the owner. As he points towards the woman filming the video, the man replies, “I have receipts for everything.” The contractor begins smashing at the tile and shouting “no you f***ing don’t” when the woman says she understands again.

Amber Trucke, the homeowner, told KKTV news that she hired the contracting company to undertake some renovations inside her Colorado Springs house, but she was dissatisfied with the results. According to KKTV, she stated her roommate let the contractors in when they arrived at the house to pick up their belongings.

While the homeowner was at work, the woman’s roommate let them in, and the contractor immediately began ruining the entire remodel as well as the surrounding drywall.

In the video, the roommate is heard saying, “That’s not taking back your stuff.” One of the other contractors responded, “It’s our stuff, and this is how we need to get it back.”

While taking a break from the sledgehammer, the other contractor said, “I’m more than happy to deal with the cops.”

“Let me tell you something,” he adds as he turns to the woman. When they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me, no contractor in Colorado would fix it. “Not a single person.” The two contractors then gather their gear and leave the house while being filmed.

Trucke also has invoices showing that she has already paid the contractor over $3,000 of the $7,500 she owes. This is a condensed version of the information.