Over 96 percent of military personnel had at least one shot, according to the Pentagon.

Military personnel may be required to receive booster shots, according to the Pentagon.

According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the Pentagon is in “active talks” to enact a rule requiring members of the US military forces to obtain COVID-19 vaccination booster doses. He also stated that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and he want civilians to acquire the booster “if they can and if they qualify.” Approximately 96.4 percent of active-duty military personnel have been partially immunized. Members of the National Guard and Reserves are included in this percentage. Approximately 74% of the military is fully immunized. Although several branches’ complete vaccination time has ended, the Army Guard still has till June to get fully immunized. There are currently no plans to change the deadline.

Adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should get a booster vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After the Omicron version of the coronavirus was discovered in the United States, this recommendation garnered even more attention.

COVID-19 has infected almost 257,000 military personnel, with 79 of them dying as a result of the virus.

The Defense Department stated in August that all members of the military, including the National Guard and Reserves, will be required to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine. The military services issued detailed instructions on the order, set their own dates, and outlined the consequences for anyone who refused and were denied a medical, religious, or administrative exemption.

Thousands of people have still not received the vaccine or have applied for an exemption, which is a lengthy procedure that includes consultations with commanders, chaplains, and medical experts.

“We recognize there’s more work to do,” Kirby said, adding that the numbers are heading in the right direction.

So far, no service members have been kicked out for refusing to take the shots, though an unknown number of people have voluntarily resigned or left the military over the issue since the order was implemented.

“The secretary expects 100 percent immunization, and that’s what he wants to see,” Kirby explained.

Austin also wants the agencies to carry out the directive in a sympathetic and considerate manner, rather than “quickly jump to some form of punitive or administrative action,” as he put it. He stated that the services must ensure. This is a condensed version of the information.