Over 95% of federal employees are following Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate.

According to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, over 95% of federal workers are in compliance with President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, either by obtaining the shots or asking exemptions from the requirement.

According to the Associated Press, the deadline for more than 3.5 million federal employees to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination without the option of periodic testing was set for Monday.

More than 90% of federal employees have received at least one vaccine dosage ahead of the deadline, and the vast majority of those covered by the obligation are fully vaccinated, according to the official. A smaller percentage of employees have medical or religious exemptions that are either pending or approved.

According to NPR, the high number of vaccinated federal workers puts them ahead of the general US population, which is 71 percent fully vaccinated. Employees who refuse to comply with the order will be subjected to “counseling,” which might result in their dismissal if they do not get immunized or receive an exemption, according to the Associated Press.

As the world approaches two years in the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden’s decree is part of a bigger campaign by his administration to get more Americans vaccinated. This measure, along with Biden’s separate demand for larger corporations to implement vaccination or testing requirements, will act as a litmus test for the president’s push to increase immunization rates.

According to the Associated Press, the company vaccine obligation includes more than 84 million workers, though legal challenges have temporarily put the January deadline on hold.

There was substantial anxiety about whether federal employees would comply with the rule, notably in law enforcement and intelligence organizations, where there was loud opposition, and among federal employees working in the travel industry as the holiday travel season approached.

The White House claims that the mandate will not cause any federal problems. 99 percent of personnel at the Federal Aviation Administration, 93 percent at the Transportation Security Administration, and 98 percent of Customs and Border Protection staff are in compliance with Biden’s order.

