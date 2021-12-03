Over 925K people in Germany are currently infected with COVID.

COVID-19 has infected about 925,800 persons in Germany, according to figures from the country’s federal disease control and prevention organization. According to the Associated Press, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday that the case number indicates more than 1% of the country’s population, or nearly 83 million people, is infected with the virus.

Approximately 68.8% of German citizens are fully vaccinated, however the government is aiming for a minimum of 75%. While Germany’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are roughly in line with the European Union’s average—the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 66 percent of the bloc’s population has been fully vaccinated—some segments of the population have remained immune to vaccination.

According to the Associated Press, Spahn urged persons who have not yet been vaccinated to get the shot, emphasizing that the unvaccinated had a far greater rate of illness than the general population.

“We wouldn’t be in this terrible situation if all German adults were vaccinated,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced new limitations and criteria aimed at curbing the outbreak of diseases on Thursday in what she described as a “act of national unity.” According to the Associated Press, these include universal mask restrictions, attendance limits, and banning unvaccinated persons from non-essential restaurants, stores, and other facilities.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin, “The situation in our country is severe.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

According to numbers released by the federal disease control office, the government confirmed 74,352 new daily COVID-19 cases and 390 extra deaths.

The government intends to present a broad vaccine mandate to parliament for approval. Steffen Seibert, a government spokesman, said MPs might vote on the matter in early January.

Spahn, who is expected to step down next week when Germany’s new center-left government takes office, has opposed mandatory vaccination and stated publicly on Friday that he would vote against it.

On Wednesday, more than 1 million doses were provided in a single day for the first time since the summer.

A rally scheduled for Saturday in Berlin by opponents of the pandemic measures has been canceled. Previous demonstrations, according to police in the capital, had proven that participants did not follow infection protection measures, such as refusing to take antibiotics. This is a condensed version of the information.