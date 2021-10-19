Over 9 million people have watched a woman’s ‘perfect’ hack for a sand-free beach trip.

One of life’s great pleasures is going to the beach, but the negative is that sand can get everywhere and scratch your skin as you sunbathe. This, however, does not have to be the case.

Why? Because one woman on TikTok has published her incredible technique for ensuring you may lay around without those annoying grains coating your belongings, and it has received over 9.4 million views.

Rachel Austin, a TikToker, posted to the app on June 5 to show off her excellent set up, which includes a fitted sheet and a pail of water.

But what does the method include in detail? Austin, on the other hand, has turned the elasticated sheet inside out and laid it out on the beach, securing the sides with baskets and sacks in each of the four corners.

A clean towel lies in the middle of the makeshift construction, which she gets by cleaning her feet in a pail of water close to the sunbathing area—so ingenious!

She has even erected an umbrella for some shade while lying in her sand-free refuge, making her set-up even more wonderful.

"Sand free beach set up!" Austin captioned her video. The clever method has received over 1.5 million likes, and many people have flocked to the comments area to express their delight with the concept.

“This would be fantastic considering we detest sand,” Morgan, a TikTok user, remarked.

"This would be fantastic considering we detest sand," Morgan, a TikTok user, remarked.

Yomamadukes, another person, added: What?!?! What is a fitted sheet? and a pail of water for your feet? "How come I haven't thought of this brilliant idea before?" "We need to bring a sheet in two weeks!" Kira typed in the post, tagging her pal. One TikToker, however, was perplexed by the hack and asked, "Ok, but where do you acquire the water supply to fill up the bucket with water?" "The ocean," Austin stated flatly in response. Many other valuable tips and tricks can be found on TikTok, like a video demonstrating a method for guaranteeing that your leftover pizza tastes as excellent as it did when it was freshly baked.