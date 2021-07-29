Over 8,900 COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, nearly 1,300 fewer than at the peak of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, more than 8,900 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized to Florida hospitals on Thursday, nearly 1,300 less than at the peak of the pandemic.

The data comes from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Last July, the Florida Hospital Association announced that the state’s pandemic had reached a peak of 10,179 cases.

On Thursday, the numbers were five times greater than a month before, and had risen from just under 5,500 in less than a week.

“What’s remarkable is the rate at which we’re seeing new cases right now. We haven’t reached the bottom of the slope, which is quite steep. Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiologist at AdventHealth in Orlando, stated, “This is still coming.”

Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients in Florida continue to rise, with at least two areas in the state exceeding previous peaks from last summer’s outbreak, prompting local leaders to ask for the governor to declare an emergency.

As the state dealt with the new and more virulent Delta strain of the COVID-19 virus, a prominent hospital system in Jacksonville claimed its hospitals were at maximum capacity and its emergency centers were also at a critical point.

Two hospitals in Brevard County have begun putting up treatment tents in their emergency departments. A huge queue of cars snaked around a testing site in a Fort Lauderdale park, evoking the first weeks of the pandemic last year.

Officials in Miami-Dade and Orlando have issued additional orders requiring masks at indoor county buildings because to the quick surge in hospitalizations and cases. All non-union county employees will be required to get vaccinated by August, according to the mayor of Orange County, which is home to Walt Disney World.

Also this week, Walt Disney World stated that masks would be required indoors once more.

Only 48% of the state’s population is properly vaccinated, according to hospitals, and the great majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Despite requests for him to declare a state of emergency, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that no pandemic restrictions will be reinstated. The state ceased giving daily data of cases and deaths in early June, instead opting for weekly reporting.

In May, he signed a statute that declared the action unconstitutional.