Over 70 million people have watched Biz Markie’s video for “Just a Friend”: ‘Rest in Peace’

On YouTube, the music video for Biz Markie’s hallmark hit “Just A Friend” has been viewed over 70 million times.

After the late rapper passed away on Friday at the age of 57, fans went to the online video site to replay the footage and pay tribute to him.

The 4 minute and 39-second commercial was only uploaded to YouTube on August 4, 2010, making it a latecomer to the platform.

It has now been seen over 70.7 million times, with admirers paying their respects and sharing personal recollections of the hip-hop icon in the video’s comment box.

Bending Bender “One of those tunes where everyone pauses to sing along,” Rodriguez wrote. Classic. Biz, take it easy.”

“Rip, my father’s favorite song right here,” GHOST BuDs said. At the very least, he’s in heaven with Biz Markie now.”

“I’m literally bawling and singing this,” Kristina Walker remarked. “Man, fly high.”

“I’m still bouncing to this and will always be bumping to this,” Neo agreed. “Rest in power big man, you’ll be missed.”

Markie’s other work was lauded by Winklestiltskin, who wrote: “The most underestimated rapper ever, IMO.” ‘I Need A Haircut’ is a work of art. Biz, rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Franckoski explained how they came upon the song after going through a personal tragedy.

They said, “I really liked this song and discovered him a little later after splitting up with a cheating gf almost two years ago.”

“R.I.P., giant rapper; you will live on in history and in our hearts.”

Tyson Hymas, who recalled how Markie introduced him to hip hop music, made one of the most moving comments.

They added, “I went to a garage sale when I was 11 years old and bought two CDs: Young MC’s ‘Stone Cold Rhymin’ and Markie’s ‘The Biz Never Sleeps.'”

“Those two albums were my first introduction to hip hop. I learnt about the Beastie Boys, Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, Wu Tang Clan, and a slew of other artists from there. I wouldn’t be as passionate about hip hop as I am today if it weren’t for Biz Markie. Another artist who left us far too soon.”

Elsewhere “RIP Biz, thank you for this track,” wrote johnniewalker23. This is a condensed version of the information.