Over 600 universities in the United States have enacted some form of COVID vaccine mandate.

With the start of the fall semester approaching, more than 600 of the nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States have enacted some form of COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the Associated Press.

Students and staff at California State University, the country’s largest four-year public university system, are required to get vaccinated.

The growing infections from the Delta strain, according to Chancellor Joseph I. Castro, are a “alarming new aspect that we must consider as we try to protect the health and well-being of students, employees, and visitors.”

Vaccines are only required for students at few colleges, such as the University of Connecticut.

Vaccine mandates have been outlawed in various Republican-led states.

Colleges are under pressure as the fall semester approaches to decide how far they should go to protect their campuses against COVID-19 while negotiating legal and political issues and rising infection rates.

Hundreds of institutions around the country have recently informed students that they must be properly vaccinated against COVID-19 before starting classes.

California State University, along with Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, was added to the list last week. Their comments came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated mask instructions based on new data on the spread of the highly dangerous Delta form.

Many more institutions have deferred vaccine obligations, owing to the difficulties school officials confront in enacting safety measures for in-person sessions.

Even among students who live in crowded residence halls, school authorities in many GOP-led states face political pressure to curtail their anti-virus activities. Opponents argue that the requirements infringe on people’s personal freedoms.

As part of their efforts to raise student immunization rates to 80% or greater, some universities have offered enticements such as prize contests for free tuition and computers.

And a few have gone against the grain of their Republican-led states, such as Nova Southeastern University in Florida, which requires employees to obtain vaccinations, and Nebraska Wesleyan University, which requires immunizations for its 2,000 students.

Experts say private universities like these have greater legal leeway when it comes to coronavirus restrictions. Harvard, Yale, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Duke, and Stanford are among the prestigious private universities that require students to be vaccinated.

