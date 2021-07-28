Over 4.5 million people have seen a video of a marine sharing hotel room safety tips.

When vacationing in a hotel, a British Royal Marine has provided a set of easy tips for maximizing safety and security.

The video, which was posted to TikTok under the handle DutchintheUSA, shows the marine, whose name is Robin, giving some simple advise on how to effectively prepare yourself in the event of a potentially perilous situation using a variety of everyday and easily accessible materials. The video can be seen here.

In the video, he explains, “Here are some hotel room safety tips you should know about,” before demonstrating the first of a series of brilliant life hacks.

He starts by demonstrating how your belt can be utilized to keep intruders out.

Robin instructs, “Use your belt to get through the chain link.” “This makes picking it or even removing the lock from the chain link more difficult.”

He is seen in the video threading his belt through the chain on the top lock and then wrapping it around the door handle to secure it even more.”

He balances a glass on the hotel room door handle in the next advice, saying to viewers that it will “wake you awake if someone tries to open the door.”

Finally, Robin demonstrates how to turn an adjustable shower curtain rail into a “self-made barrier” to keep intruders out of the room.

He calls it his “most favorite of all,” although he emphasizes that he is using the rail “in this occasion,” and that if it is not available, other things of a similar shape will work.

According to the safety expert, the technique works by applying pressure on the door in a “triangular method” to prevent it from opening.

Robin is able to demonstrate how even he is unable to open the door after the barrier is in place by pressing the rail sideways against the door handle and the wall next to it.

Though this particular trick only works if the door is in close proximity to another wall at a right angle, depending on the arrangement of the space, there are likely to be appropriate variants of the approach that can be utilized elsewhere.

On TikTok, Robin's video has already received over 4.5 million views.