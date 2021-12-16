Over 3,800 soldiers refuse to get the COVID vaccine, and they could be kicked out of the army next month.

More than 3,800 Army troops have refused to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline this week, putting them at risk of being discharged from the military in January.

According to Army data, six troops who refused to comply with the directive were removed from senior positions, while more than 2,700 others have already received written reprimands.

Thousands have declined immunization, but the vast majority of the Army’s 478,000 active-duty soldiers have done so. Officials reported that by this week, 97.9% of soldiers had been partially vaccinated, the second-highest rate among the services, after the Navy’s nearly 98 percent who had received at least one shot.

The Air Force’s rating of 97.5 percent and the Marine Corps’ rate of 95 percent were both somewhat lower than the Army and Navy’s.

The Army, the largest military force in the United States, also had the fewest religious exemption requests. According to recent data from the services, 1,700 Army soldiers applied for exemptions, while 4,700 Air Force members, 3,000 Marine Corps soldiers, and 2,700 Navy soldiers did so. There haven’t been any religious exemptions granted yet.

Army members who have not yet met the criterion have a few weeks to consider changing their minds before the service begins the process of dismissing individuals who refuse to comply. Students who refuse immunization or do not acquire an exemption risk being denied a commission as an officer at West Point.

The COVID-19 vaccine was made required for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve, earlier this year, according to the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stated numerous times that having the vaccine is vital to keeping a healthy, ready army capable of defending the country. The Pentagon is also considering making vaccination booster doses compulsory for military personnel.

The deadlines for the other services were set earlier. The Air Force mandated immunizations for active duty troops by Nov. 2, while the Navy and Marine Corps had until Nov. 28 and its Reserve members had until Dec. 28 to get the doses. The Air Force Guard and Reserves had until December 2 to submit their applications, while Army Guard and Reserve members had until June to do so.

