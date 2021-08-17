Over 3,000 New Orleans students and staff have been quarantined as the Delta Variant spreads across Louisiana.

According to the system’s weekly case tracker, more than 3,000 children and staff in the NOLA Public School District in New Orleans have been placed under quarantine owing to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The school system, which updates its tracker every Monday, reported 299 active COVID-19 cases and 3,0004 contacts quarantined in its first data released since classes began at all of its campuses.

Since last week, when many schools had yet to reopen for the 2021-2022 school year, the number of positive cases has more than doubled. The number of people who have been quarantined has nearly quadrupled since last week, when there were only 638.

As of Monday, the number of quarantined kids and staff accounted for about 6% of the school population. The school with the most people quarantined is KIPP Morial School, which indicated 362 people could have been infected with the illness.

The rising number of cases and quarantining in Louisiana’s largest city portends a difficult start to school reopenings in a state where coronavirus illnesses are on the rise due to a combination of the highly transmissible Delta strain and poor vaccination rates.

Louisiana has the fifth-lowest vaccination rate in the country, with only 38.3 percent of its people fully inoculated. Unvaccinated patients account for 91 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 83 percent of COVID-related deaths in the state this month.

Pediatricians in Louisiana have been concerned that low vaccination rates could have serious effects for children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, especially as schools resume in-person instruction in the autumn.

“We do see going back to school as potentially increasing the opportunity for the virus to spread, but what we saw in the spring and last year is how effective schools can be at mitigating by using masking and distancing,” Dr. William Leannarz, chair of Ochsner Health’s Pediatrics System, previously told This website.

While the NOLA Public Schools district has mandated that all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks inside school buildings, Louisiana has become one of three states with the worst outbreaks in the US due to the rapid spread of the Delta strain across the state. In recent weeks, coronavirus cases have increased alarmingly in Florida and Mississippi.

