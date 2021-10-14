Over 30 million people have seen a video of a wealthy man giving life advice from his Bentley.

Have you ever wondered how that guy in the Bentley got behind the wheel? Two TikTokers wanted to find out for themselves.

Andrew Herrera and Matthew Meyer, both from Florida, approach a man in a blue Bentley convertible in footage published to the app by Dollar Sign Empire, a money-related account.

They then ask the elderly gentleman a number of questions in order to figure out how he made his money, and the aspirational video, which was posted on October 11, has already had 31.7 million views.

“What was your business?” is the first query, implying that the silver-haired man is retired.

“I sold software,” he says, wearing reflective sunglasses and a patterned short-sleeved shirt, with a woman in the passenger seat next to him.

“What exactly did the software do?” the interviewers inquire.

“Have you ever been to the doctor?” Have you ever visited a hospital? “Have you ever been to the lab?” After that, the driver responds.

When the couple says yes, the man continues, “Whenever you pay your expenses with a credit card in the United States, I receive a couple of pence off of it.”

He then explains that this is due to the fact that he owns the technique’ patent, before turning to the woman and saying, “Victoria is saying she wants to depart.”

They ask him what he’s learned about humans at the end of the interview, which you can see here, and he says, “I’ll tell you.” You figure out who you can trust and stick with them through thick and thin.

“You make their lives easier. They improve your quality of life. It’s all about the individuals. It’s all about the individuals.” “Bentleys, pence, and people,” Dollar Sign Empire captioned the photo. The video has received a lot of attention on the internet, with over 4.4 million likes.

More than 25,100 people left their thoughts on the video in the comments area.

Some others, including Cokeworth88, were dismissive of the man's wealth, writing: "So what does this person contribute?" He seems to have made a living off of unhappiness and not much else."