Over 22K new COVID cases have been reported in Ukraine, with a vaccine or negative test required for travel.

On Thursday, Ukraine recorded the most COVID cases since the outbreak began, as lawmakers began requiring immunization or a negative test for public transportation.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 22,415 new cases and 546 deaths, blaming the high number of infections on the country’s poor vaccination coverage of 15%.

“Vaccination or lockdown are the only options. For the sake of the economy, I oppose the shutdown “Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, stated.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian government imposed limitations, demanding confirmation of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to board trains, flights, and long-distance buses, as well as restricting public access.

Ukrainians have access to vaccinations from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac, but the country is still the second-lowest vaccinated in Europe, after Armenia. A total of 2.7 million coronavirus infections and 62,389 deaths have been documented in Ukraine.

Because of the restrictions, a black market for fake vaccination certificates has flourished, and Zelenskyy chaired a conference earlier this week to discuss strategies to counteract the practice. According to police, employees at 15 hospitals around the country are suspected of producing forged vaccination certificates.

Despite the spreading epidemic, the administration has been hesitant to impose another curfew. It wants to avoid more harm to an economy already damaged by the conflict with Russia, which invaded Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist uprising in the country’s industrial heartland.

Authorities have been providing vaccinations in shopping malls to encourage vaccination. As the number of infections increased, dubious attitudes began to shift, and over 251,000 people received immunizations in the last 24 hours, a new high.

“I’m worried about an outbreak of illnesses; my friend is in a hospital in critical condition,” Denys Onuchko, a 38-year-old businessman, said after obtaining the first vaccine injection at a Kyiv shopping mall.

Many Ukrainians have been misinformed about vaccines, according to Onuchko, but are now taking a more reasonable attitude as the situation worsens. “People have been intimidated by rumors,” he continued, “but the real menace must wake them up.”

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that local hospitals are experiencing a surge of patients. This is a condensed version of the information.