Over 200K people will be able to check out books again after the New York Public Library abolished late fees.

New York City’s public libraries have declared that they will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and other materials, as well as waive current fines, following the pattern of other large U.S. cities such as San Francisco and Chicago.

Hundreds of thousands of New York Public Library cardholders will benefit from the decision. According to officials, more than half of the 400,000 people who couldn’t check out books because they owed at least $15 in penalties live in high-need areas. Those customers will be allowed to check out books once more.

In a press release, officials stated, “Removing this outmoded barrier to access allows libraries to better fulfill their mission: providing knowledge and opportunity free and accessible to all.”

New York is the largest city in the United States to abolish late fines. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, late fees have been suspended since March 2020 and will now be completely eliminated, according to elected officials and library system leaders in a press statement.

Mayor Bill de Blasio stated, “This news represents another big step toward making our public libraries, which are at the heart of so many communities, accessible to all.” “By removing fines, we will be able to serve even more New Yorkers, allowing them to take advantage of all of the services and activities that public libraries provide to help them grow and succeed.”

Late fees collected by the city’s libraries totaled $3.2 million in 2019. Due to the pandemic, no late fees were collected in 2020, and libraries made up the difference with other fines.

Officials from the New York Public Library warned that if people lose books or other items, they will still have to pay replacement fees. If a book is late for a month, it is considered lost; however, if it is returned, there is no price.

The New York Public Library, which has branches in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island, as well as the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library, are all covered by the new policy.

Overdue fees are no longer charged at the three library systems, which join libraries in cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

"Public libraries seek to be the most democratic institutions in our society, providing all people with access to the resources they need to enhance their brains and improve their lives," says the National Library Association.