Over 1700 unclaimed bodies are buried in a mass grave in Los Angeles County.

According to the Associated Press, local officials staged an online ceremony on Wednesday to bury 1,780 unclaimed corpses in a mass grave of persons who died in Los Angeles County in 2018 but whose remains were never claimed.

Since 1896, the Los Angeles County has had a history of burying the unclaimed dead. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the first headstone for mass graves was dated 1962.

Albery Gaskin, the county cemetery’s caretaker for the past 45 years, predicted in 2020 that there are 6,000 individuals’ ashes held in a room if family desire to claim the remains, according to Our Weekly.

According to Our Weekly, the bones are commonly honored at “Potter’s field,” which honors both the Jane and John Does who were never identified and those whose remains were never claimed.

Many of the remains were from people who died on the streets of Los Angeles or in nursing homes and were forgotten about, according to Our Weekly.

“In many cases, they have been recognized, but no family has come forward to claim the remains, or the family is too destitute to do so. The county is, at the end of the day, the ultimate safety net “According to the LAist, former County Supervisor Don Knabe stated after a service in 2016.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The event, which included prayers in different languages, was held Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery in a mass grave containing the ashes of the deceased. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the event was webcast again this year.

The tradition of burial the unclaimed deceased with dignity dates back to 1896, according to County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

“We don’t know the lives of the people we’re burying today,” Hahn said, “but we do know that many of them were homeless, that some of them were children, that some of them were immigrants, that almost all of them were poor, and that for one reason or another they had no loved ones who could claim them when they died.”

The county searches for relatives and waits three years from the date of death before burying the ashes to give family members time to come forward. Unclaimed ashes from the previous year are deposited in a single container. This is a condensed version of the information.