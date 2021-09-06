Over 11 million people have seen this adorable video of a cat snuggling up inside a cardboard box.

On social media, a video of a cat taking a well-deserved slumber inside a cardboard box has been melting hearts.

Bella, a 2-year-old British shorthair lilac cat, was featured in a video released to the official Instagram account on Friday, and it instantly went viral.

The charming video has been viewed over 11 million times as of this writing, and with good cause.

Bella can be seen making her way into the box, which has been opened and put on its side in preparation for what is about to happen.

As Bella confidently walks into the cardboard building, it appears as if she has reached a dead end as the cat pauses inside.

The fluffy feline’s true intents become obvious a split second later.

Bella begins spinning sideways while pawing at the box’s floor before completing a roll that ends with her curled up near the container’s front.

The video was a smash with cat lovers, who went to the clip to flood the comments area with a slew of heart and fire emojis.

The original originated from another Instagram account, when bella met mo, which is dedicated to Bella and her adoptive cat sibling Mo.

