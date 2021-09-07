Over 1 million people have seen a video of Michael K. Williams being praised by his ‘The Wire’ co-star.

Following Michael K. Williams’ abrupt and terrible death, Wendell Pierce’s praise of him as “one of the great American performers” has gone viral.

Williams, 58, was discovered dead in his Brooklyn residence on Monday, causing shock among the acting community and fans around the world.

Williams is perhaps most recognized for his performance of Omar Little in The Wire, in which he created a sophisticated and nuanced depiction of Black manhood and sexuality that has never been represented on screen before.

Wendell Pierce, Williams’ The Wire co-star, summed up the impact of that performance at a joint red carpet appearance in 2014, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter since Williams’ death.

As a humble Williams defines his acting career as “green,” Pierce goes on to explain why Williams’ performances have meant so much to so many people.

Pierce begins, “Well, he may think he was green, but Michael has contributed two of the most iconic characters in American television history, with Omar and Chalky White [from Boardwalk Empire].”

“What we are witnessing is his nascent career—we’ll see a lot more of him—as one of the great American performers, bringing voice and flesh to characters who most people would never have given the same compassion to.

“It’s one of the most inventive portrayals on television in our generation, opening a portal to a world of guys that we pass by or are unaware of.”

“It was an honor for me to even share the screen with him,” he continues.

“The scenes I did with Michael were one of the most memorable experiences of my career.

That’s it. Michael K Williams’ definitive take

“He’s a really remarkable man, a very special artist, but a community artist, to bring the individual to a position where we may reflect on who we are.”

“He has opened up a window of reflections for individuals who may have people on the corner who they would never have given humanity to—that he has made people think twice and offer humanity to these men,” Pierce concludes his address.

"That, my friends, is classic American television.