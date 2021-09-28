Ovarian Cancer Symptoms Explained as Woman Diagnosed Due to Small Navel Growth

After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer by a dermatologist who removed a little tumor from her navel, a lady is raising awareness of the disease and how difficult it may be to detect.

Despite being aware of the warning signs, Kari Neumayer only discovered she had ovarian cancer when it had progressed to an advanced stage.

Neumayer detailed how a growth “the size and color of a pencil eraser” emerging from her navel led to her diagnosis in a HuffPost article.

Her dermatologist felt it was innocuous at first, but a blood test later revealed that she had abnormal amounts of a protein called CA-125 in her system, which can signal the presence of a tumor.

A CT scan revealed tumors the size of small citrus fruits in each of her ovaries, as well as a third tumor in her belly the size of a larger citrus fruit.

Her ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, omentum, and cervix were surgically removed, along with 10 inches of her colon, which had been punctured by one of the ovarian tumors.

Neumayer claimed that the development inside her navel was the sole symptom of ovarian cancer she experienced at the time.

She later discovered that she had suffered from “excruciating back pain” six months before to her diagnosis, which she had attributed to lifting her 85-pound dog, as well as “intermittent severe chest symptoms in recent years,” which she had dismissed as heartburn.

In retrospect, she believes they could have been early signs of her sickness.

She wrote, “I knew what to look for, yet I missed the indications.”

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms

Because many of the symptoms of ovarian cancer might also be caused by other, less serious illnesses, it is particularly difficult to diagnose in its early stages.

As a result, many women seeking medical help for ovarian cancer may be misdiagnosed.

Bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, a reduced appetite, and the need to go to the bathroom more frequently are the most typical signs of abdominal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Fatigue, back discomfort, constipation, an upset stomach, abdominal swelling with weight loss, pain during sex, and changes in menstrual flow are some of the other symptoms.

Because many of these signs and symptoms are present. This is a condensed version of the information.