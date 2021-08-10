Outside hospitals in California, health-care workers demonstrate against the vaccine mandate.

Workers at a hospital in California protested the COVID-19 vaccine mandate outside their building on Monday.

At 8 a.m., dozens of people gathered outside the facility for a two-hour rally. Nurses and doctors protested the California Department of Public Health’s vaccination mandate, which was announced on August 5.

By September 30, all health-care personnel in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, doctor’s offices, and other settings must show confirmation of immunization.

Outside the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Providence St. Josephs Hospital, protesters chanted, “It’s our body, our decision.”

According to KTLA, a man who identified himself only as a 12-year employee in an Orange County emergency room said, “I’ve risked my life for people who have had COVID over the last 18 months, I’ve put up a fight for them, and I don’t have any desire to force anything on anybody else.” 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Later in the afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., there will be another. between 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital

The rallies were organized by an organization called America’s Healthcare Workers for Medical Freedom, and according to KTLA, some attendees were challenging vaccine safety findings.

According to KTLA, the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the vaccines for emergency use and is considering formal approval.

The decision to require immunizations for healthcare workers has come at a high cost, as California has experienced a spike in cases caused by the Delta variety.

Despite the fact that Los Angeles has mandated masks once again, the virus has not diminished considerably in the area. According to government data, 4,283 new cases were registered in Los Angeles County on Saturday, the largest number since January.

According to a representative for the Orange County Children’s Hospital, In July, 219 positive COVID-19 instances were recorded, necessitating the hospitalization of 27 children, compared to 48 cases in June, necessitating the hospitalization of 17 children.

More rallies are likely in the coming days, according to sources.

