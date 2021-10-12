Outside a restaurant, a man confronts Greg Abbott about the Texas abortion law.

A guy in Texas was caught addressing Governor Greg Abbott about the state’s new abortion law, which is quite restrictive.

When embryonic heart activity is detected—usually around six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people even realize they’re pregnant—the recently approved abortion law effectively outlaws the operation for women in Texas.

A man can be seen shaking hands with Abbott in a video released to TikTok under the handle EricKatzenberger before openly opposing the law’s passage.

The man in the video, who has been viewed 122,000 times, has been identified as Eric Katzenberger, 34, by the San Antonio Express.

As Abbott approaches the outside of a restaurant in the footage, he can be heard pretending excitement.

“Is it the governor, oh my God?” As Abbott approaches him, he says, “Are you the governor?” He reacts with a smile and offers to shake Katzenberger’s hand.

“Oh my God,” exclaims Katzenberger as he takes Abbott’s hand in his. However, it immediately becomes clear that Katzenberger has very different motives than Abbott may have anticipated.

“Why would you sign a legislation informing women whether or not they can have an abortion?” Katzenberger asks, maintaining his fake-excited tone. That qualifies you as a jerk.” “Met Gov Abbott today,” reads a message overlaid on the video. I called him a jerk for signing that statute.” You may watch the video here.

The incident happened outside Harper’s Restaurant in Dallas, according to the San Antonio Express. When Katzenberger, the owner of the company Alt Linen, saw Abbott, he was servicing linens for a hotel across the street.

His video was originally posted to a friend’s account, where it received up to 6 million views, according to reports. Following the outpouring of support, Katzenberger decided to join TikTok and share the video himself.

Diane Treider, commenting on the viral video, called Katzenberger a “hero” for addressing Abbott. She wrote, “We need more males standing up and speaking to power.”

“No man should be allowed to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body,” Memtselfqndi said, while iamcloudss commented, “On behalf of all the women in. This is a condensed version of the information.