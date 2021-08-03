Outrage over Blac Chyna’s “transphobic” tweets directed at Tyga

Blac Chyna has been chastised for allegedly transphobic tweets sent at her ex-boyfriend and son’s father, Tyga.

“Tyga likes Trans, me 2,” the model and reality TV personality, whose true name is Angela Renée White, wrote on Twitter late on August 2 in a remark directed at the rapper.

She swiftly followed up with another post that stated, “Tell the truth Tyga!!!!”

While the purpose of the 33-year-message old’s is unknown, it went viral and caused a commotion among Twitter users.

Tyga is a huge fan of Trans, as am I.

August 2, 2021 — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA)

After dating for several years, Tyga—real name Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson—and Blac Chyna split in 2014. King Cairo, their eight-year-old kid, is theirs.

Following their split, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner, and Blac Chyna dated and had a kid with Jenner’s older brother, Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna is being chastised on Twitter for her transphobic statements, which many are interpreting as an attempt to shame her ex-boyfriend.

“I’m sure you’re aware of how stupid you sound. Women who are infertile do exist. A woman’s ability to produce children does not define her. One tweet reads, “Just state you’re transphobic and move on; stop manipulating this to fit your narrative.”

“Damn, now @BLACCHYNA is transphobic!” said another. Today is not a good day for public figures who have strong opinions.”

“What’s truly funny about Blac Chyna being openly transphobic in a lame attempt to disgrace Tyga is that nobody cares enough about her to ‘cancel’ her,” another user said.

“This is pretty f***** corny behavior,” another reaction says. I despise how you guys use trans people as a scapegoat for men that meddle with them. This contributes to the high level of violence experienced by trans women. Y’all are exacerbating a stigma that is killing trans people.”

Tyga was previously linked to transgender model Mia Isabella in 2016, according to Cosmopolitan.

Despite Mia Isabella allegedly revealing screenshots of text messages to confirm their affair, Tyga has consistently rejected the allegations.

Black Chyna’s condemnation comes on the heels of Matt Damon’s admission that he just stopped using the “f*****” epithet months ago after his daughter explained why it is awful.

During his first interview. This is a condensed version of the information.