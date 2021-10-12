Outrage is sparked by a video showing Nicki Minaj insulting Leigh-Anne Pinnock while Jesy Nelson laughs.

Nicki Minaj is facing heat after going on Instagram Live with Jesy Nelson to discuss the singer’s “blackfishing” allegations.

Nelson and Minaj have just released a new tune called “Bad Boyz,” which is the British singer’s first solo track since leaving the girl band Little Mix.

In the United Kingdom, the group is huge and has been one of the country’s largest girl bands for the past decade.

Nelson notably resigned last year after producing a documentary about years of public cyberbullying she experienced while in a female band.

However, the 30-year-old has long been accused of blackfishing, which occurs when a non-black person attempts to appear Black or racially ambiguous, and her new video has exposed those issues of excessive tanning and cultural appropriation to a new audience.

Nelson’s former bandmate, Black Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has now been drawn into the controversy after Minaj used Instagram Live to lash out at Pinnock’s criticism of Nelson.

Nelson stated during the Live that he never intended to offend anyone and that he wanted to celebrate R&B and hip hop.

She is heavily tanned in her new video, and her hair is fashioned with wigs and braids, with basketball shorts and gold teeth among her ensembles.

“I personally want to state that my purpose with this video and this song was never, ever to disrespect people of color since, as I previously stated, this is the music that I listened to as a little girl,” Nelson said.

“These are the videos that I believed were the greatest after watching them. Hip-hop and R&B music from the 1990s and 2000s was the best era of music for me.

“That was all I wanted to do. I just wanted to pay tribute to that era of music because it is one of my favorites.” Pinnock had warned her about blackfishing, according to sources, and unsubstantiated DMs purported to be from her went viral.

“It’s just difficult for me because I was in a group with two women of color for nine years and it was never brought up to me until the final music video I did with them,” Nelson continued.

She then burst out laughing as Minaj launched into a diatribe against Pinnock, whom she referred to as a clown.

“If you were a participant in this. This is a condensed version of the information.