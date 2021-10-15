Outrage is sparked by a sign that reads, “No Time Off Requests Will Be Accepted” over the holidays.

A sign supposedly posted in one company prohibiting staff from taking time off for the holidays has sparked outrage and heated debate.

The uproar began when @Progressive RN, a Twitter user, shared an image on the social media network that appeared to show the sign printed on yellow paper and taped to the wall of an unidentified office.

“No time off requests will be accepted from November 20, 2021 until January 2, 2022,” was written across the page in strong black characters.

To accentuate the point, the words “no time off requests” were underlined. The message had been retweeted over 24,800 times and liked over 277,700 times at the time of writing.

This will undoubtedly boost employee morale and retention.

twitter.com/Z5trkZ8oHE

— October 12, 2021, Nurse D (@Progressive RN)

@Progressive RN stated they worked in “inpatient nursing” but were startled by the announcement because they “usually” only work three 12-hour shifts each week, according to a series of follow-up tweets.

“I’m not suggesting that nursing or this hospital are unusual or unique,” they added, “but I am claiming that norms like this — productivity over humanity — are ubiquitous and wrong.” “There are other options.” While @Progressive RN lamented their own situation, many on Twitter seemed ready to talk about work during the holidays and Christmas requests in general.

“It appears that they’re about to lose some more staff,” wrote goBuddah. “And you think there’s a ‘labor shortage’?” Massilyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa “That’s when you stop requesting and simply start dialing in,” JDoubleA827 said, while Erudition Lost remarked, “Would hate to be quarantined during that time.” “Perhaps allow individuals to take time off, but offer actual rewards for those who don’t mind working,” AR15leftist proposed. True incentives, such as triple time pay.” Others, such as Pastel Burnt, provided personal stories about comparable events. “I used to work 40 hours a week at a market, overnight.” They promptly refused my request for a month off for my birthday,” they wrote. “Within three days of quitting, I had a new job.” “Right now in America, there are more jobs than individuals to fill them,” elbowpenguin observed. “Telling folks they aren’t allowed to ask.” This is a condensed version of the information.