Outrage erupts after a Doordash customer admits to lying about not receiving food.

A video has gone viral that appears to show a Doordash delivery driver addressing a customer who lied about not receiving her food.

Arsenal246 shared a tape of the alleged exchange to Reddit, where it has received over 16,000 upvotes. Many of the users were taken aback by the woman’s reaction.

The video begins with the driver banging on the woman’s door, which appears to have been captured on a bodycam. She partially opens the door for him, and the two exchange niceties before he gets down to business.

He begins, “I just got a message saying you stated I didn’t deliver your food.” “I understand you’re looking for a credit or whatever, but you’re jeopardizing my career.” “This is the only delivery I completed,” the driver continues, explaining how he was able to identify her as his accuser. He continues, “I handed you your order.” “People get fired for such behavior. This is how I manage my life and my children “He informs the lady. “It’s not worth my job just for a dinner.” The driver then informs the woman that he is filming their conversation. He tells her, “I need you to say this: you got your dinner out of my hand.” The woman starts calling for someone else inside her house at this point, but the driver remains undeterred.

“You got it out of my hand, right or wrong?” he says again. “Did I get it?” she inquires. He asks, “Yeah?” She responds, “Uh yeah.” “Yes?” he inquires once more, hoping for a more solid response. She finally says, “Yeah.” “All OK, thank you,” he says.

Many others were taken aback by her final remark, in which she said she’s “ok to go see” his “score on door dash,” implying that she was preparing to give him a nasty rating.

Wafflesareforever claimed the woman's final remark made the situation "ten times worse," calling her a "sociopath" for her remarks. "You deal with folks like these many times a day working in retail," Nameunknown12 stated. Many people were depressed by the woman's actions in the video, but it was not unexpected.