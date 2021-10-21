Outrage as a teacher mocks a Native American dancer who is wearing a feather headdress, calling it “disrespectful.”

A video of a math instructor performing Indigenous dances while wearing what appears to be an attempt at Native American headdress has gone popular online.

A Native American student at John W. North High School in Riverside, California, secretly taped the video because he “thought that violence was being perpetrated on him.”

The video depicts a white instructor wearing feathers on her head, war hooping, and tomahawk chopping in front of her students, who are watching in uneasy silence.

Akalei Brown, a Native American activist and businesswoman, released the video on Instagram on October 20 on behalf of the male student’s family, according to The Washington Newsday.

“A Native American kid filmed this video in his Math lesson yesterday!” says the caption.

After several minutes of the teacher’s “war hooping and tomahawk chopping,” the student started filming because he “thought that violence was being perpetrated against him and he had the right to record.”

“At first, the student spotted the teacher getting a false feather headdress out of her bag, and when she put it on, he wondered, ‘What is she going to do?'”

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.