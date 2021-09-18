Other than dogs, there are 15 animals that can be used as service animals.

Service animals are well-trained and perform specific activities for their owners to help them cope with their disabilities; they can also be brought into any public setting.

Service animals are dogs that have been individually trained to conduct work or execute duties for people with disabilities, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

They believe that service animals are working animals, not pets, and that the task performed by the dog must be directly tied to the person’s handicap.

As a result, an emotional support animal (ESA) whose main purpose is to bring comfort does not qualify as a service animal under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and its owners do not have the same rights as service animals.

Animals must be registered with an Emotional Support Animal organization to be legally certified as an ESA. A note from a doctor stating that the animal is a legally recognized support animal required for emotional needs will also be required.

Dogs are the most frequent service animals in the United States and around the world, but they aren’t the only animals that may be trained to assist humans.

Other than dogs, there are 15 animals that can be taught as service animals or to meet emotional needs.

Horses in miniature

Only dogs and small horses are eligible for the Service Animal classification, and the ADA authorizes miniature horses to function as service animals. Their sensitive, intelligent, and vigilant character makes them very aware of potentially perilous situations.

Miniature horses must be trained to satisfy the person’s handicap needs in order to be used as service animals. They are also less expensive than guiding dogs because they live for 30-40 years.

Ferrets

They are amiable, peaceful, quite lively, and highly gregarious creatures who have a deep bond with their owners, despite not being service animals under the ADA. They’re little and portable, and they can provide emotional support and company to people who are depressed or anxious.

Monkeys Capuchins

These monkeys have been trained to assist people with mobility issues with everyday tasks such as grabbing goods and opening doors. Their handlers use them as companions as well.

Dragon with a Bearded Head

Bearded Dragons are typically used by and have a very easygoing demeanor.