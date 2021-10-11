Oscar Isaac’s Wife: Who Is Oscar Isaac’s Wife From “Scenes From a Marriage”? Meet Elvira Lind, the director.

After Isaac’s appearance on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet with his Scenes From a Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, Elvira Lind and Oscar Isaac’s romance was thrust into the spotlight. Although the long-time friends have undeniable chemistry, any indication of a romance between them is solely on screen and between their characters, as both Isaac and Chastain have been married to their spouses for almost three years. Everything you need to know about Isaac’s other half, Elvira Lind, may be found in the Washington Newsday.

Oscar Isaac’s Wife Elvira Lind: Who Is She?

Elvira Lind is a Danish film director and screenwriter based in Copenhagen.

Her debut fiction short film, The Letter Room, starring Lind’s husband Oscar Isaac as a jail guard who becomes entangled in the inmates’ personal life, is her most well-known work.

Following its premiere in 2020, The Letter Room got multiple award nominations, including Best Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival, Palm Springs International ShortFest, and Telluride Film Festival. It was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

Lind was also the director of the 2017 documentary Bobbi Jene, which focused on American actress and dancer Bobbi Jene Smith’s choice to quit the famed Israeli dance ensemble Batsheva in order to pursue a solo career in the United States.

Bobbi Jene premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it won Best Documentary Feature, Best Cinematography in a Documentary Feature, and Best Editing in a Documentary Feature, among other accolades.

Lind is well known for making the documentary Songs for Alexis, which follows two teens, one of whom is transgender, as they attempt to work out their relationship.

Lind majored in documentary film at the CityVarsity School of Media and Creative Arts in Cape Town, South Africa, according to her website. She has worked in television, film, and the online on four continents since graduating.

She is also the co-founder of Mad Gene Media, a production firm based in New York that she co-founded with her husband.

Isaac confessed to NPR that they met while he was preparing for the 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, in which he played folk singer Llewyn Davis.

They made their relationship public at the 2016 Golden Globes, with a. This is a condensed version of the information.