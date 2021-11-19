Ornery Pup Saved From 40-Foot Mine Shaft by Real-Life Heroes

Although a dog is a man’s greatest friend, one Virginia puppy considers some men to be heroes. A Hound named Dusty found herself in a difficult predicament deep in the mountains when time was running out in a heartwarming story that has gone viral. Fortunately, assistance was on the way.

It all started when Dusty’s owners discovered their beloved dog had vanished. They waited 24 hours before going in search of her. They eventually found her — at the bottom of a 40-foot mining shaft in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. This is about the same as plummeting four stories.

The Blue Ridge Mountains cover “34,000 square miles of magnificent mountain terrain replete with towering summits, meandering rivers, lush woods, glittering lakes, and tumbling waterfalls,” according to the Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide. Dusty’s position, while gorgeous to look at, was in an isolated area with already rocky terrain, and the drop may have hurt her. This was a sensitive job that required extra caution in case the rescue resulted in more harm.

Wintergreen Deputy Chief Mike Riddle told Daily Paws about the two-hour rescue, “getting the apparatus into the location was tricky.” “With the use of a UTV, some local bystanders assisted us in getting our equipment in place. We were able to set up a tripod with a safety harness and a haul line once we were on site. We lowered a rescuer into the mine shaft, where he was able to capture the dog, and then both of them were hoisted up.” Dusty, shocked and terrified, walked up to the surface, where first responders examined her for injuries. Dusty appeared to be unhurt, which was a miracle (aside from the slight embarrassment of so much fuss). After such a long fall, her owners made sure she went to the clinic to make sure she didn’t break or sprain anything. Things could have gone a lot worse in the end.

After word of the incident spread, the four first-responders were hailed as heroes by Dusty’s family and the whole Nelson County community. Many others praised their efforts in the comments section of the original Facebook post, thanking them for bringing Dusty to safety so promptly. Hopefully, the rambunctious puppy will stay away from mine shafts in the future, but if she doesn’t, This is a condensed version of the information.